-$0.25 EPS Expected for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) will announce earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). 10x Genomics reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.57). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $112.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.20 million.

TXG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

In related news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.76, for a total transaction of $1,340,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 479,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,731,687.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.54, for a total value of $7,689,043.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,449,851.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,416 shares of company stock valued at $31,828,544. Company insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,163,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,510 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,071,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,389 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $181,568,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 212.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,856,000 after buying an additional 681,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $64,887,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics stock traded up $3.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $196.13. 555,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,058. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.05. 10x Genomics has a 12-month low of $66.26 and a 12-month high of $203.20. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of -145.28 and a beta of 1.39.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

