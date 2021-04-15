Aigang (AIX) Trading Up 12.7% Over Last Week

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. In the last seven days, Aigang has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. One Aigang coin can now be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aigang has a total market capitalization of $276,656.62 and approximately $93.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00067401 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00019747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $466.21 or 0.00735114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00089025 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,809.22 or 0.06006286 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00033499 BTC.

Aigang Coin Profile

Aigang (AIX) is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. The official message board for Aigang is medium.com/aigang-network . The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aigang’s official website is aigang.network . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Buying and Selling Aigang

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aigang should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aigang using one of the exchanges listed above.

