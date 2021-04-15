PutinCoin (PUT) Price Up 172.9% Over Last Week

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $377,169.79 and approximately $388.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 172.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,518.17 or 1.00153957 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00043165 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00012214 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.82 or 0.00152664 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001186 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001593 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004774 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PUTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.