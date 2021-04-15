EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.07% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “EHang Holdings Limited is an autonomous aerial vehicle technology platform company. It provides AAV products and commercial solutions such as urban air mobility, smart city management and aerial media solutions. EHang Holdings Limited is headquarted in Guangzhou, China. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of EHang in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ EH traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $28.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,618,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,787,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of -180.81. EHang has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $129.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average of $33.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EHang during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $917,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EHang during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of EHang during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EHang during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of EHang during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,284,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

