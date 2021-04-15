Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.
WFC traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $41.71. 1,299,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,489,555. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.49, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $42.18.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.
