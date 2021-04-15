Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

WFC traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $41.71. 1,299,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,489,555. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.49, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $42.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

