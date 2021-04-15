Zacks: Brokerages Expect Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.16). Abeona Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.82) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 million.

Several research firms have commented on ABEO. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

NASDAQ:ABEO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,228,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,273. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.69.

In related news, Director Todd Wider sold 321,345 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $751,947.30. Also, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 207,117 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $430,803.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 949,316 shares of company stock worth $2,269,289. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 633.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,322,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 24,188 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 118,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 80,798 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 19,947 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,090,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,423,000 after buying an additional 193,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

