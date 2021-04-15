RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a drop of 72.5% from the March 15th total of 77,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 68,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RISE Education Cayman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get RISE Education Cayman alerts:

RISE Education Cayman stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.41. The stock had a trading volume of 34,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,252. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.25 million, a PE ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.49. RISE Education Cayman has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. RISE Education Cayman had a negative return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. Equities analysts predict that RISE Education Cayman will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for RISE Education Cayman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RISE Education Cayman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.