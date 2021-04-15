Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) Short Interest Update

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 135.3% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:UBP traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.49. 943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,179. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.02. The firm has a market cap of $584.15 million, a PE ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 1.01. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.39%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.