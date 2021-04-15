PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upgraded PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,922,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,539. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $54.71.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,740,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,701,000 after buying an additional 854,976 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PulteGroup by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,250,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,566,000 after purchasing an additional 31,686 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,843,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,680,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in PulteGroup by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,430,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,815,000 after purchasing an additional 254,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.