Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.68 Million

Analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) will report sales of $165.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $163.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $167.39 million. Life Storage reported sales of $146.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full-year sales of $689.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $670.90 million to $701.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $733.19 million, with estimates ranging from $693.60 million to $767.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.47). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $166.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.33 to $93.33 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Life Storage by 51.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in Life Storage by 50.0% during the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 16,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Life Storage by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 206,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,759,000 after buying an additional 71,194 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Life Storage by 38.9% during the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Life Storage by 62.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LSI traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.07. The company had a trading volume of 738,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $91.55. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.14 and a 200-day moving average of $80.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

