Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.73 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) to post sales of $3.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.69 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin posted sales of $3.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year sales of $14.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.93 billion to $14.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $15.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.98 billion to $15.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PH. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

NYSE:PH traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $318.34. The stock had a trading volume of 437,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,013. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $123.32 and a twelve month high of $323.80. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $205,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 30.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 80.6% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 32,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

