Analysts Anticipate Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Analysts expect Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to report $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40 billion. Dillard’s posted sales of $786.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full year sales of $5.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dillard’s.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.17.

Shares of NYSE DDS traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.84. 201,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,277. Dillard’s has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $128.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.94 and a 200 day moving average of $65.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 14.39%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $45,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,698. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,169,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 14,836 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 17,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

