Insider Selling: Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $58,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,153.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ AVID traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.47. 367,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,079. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.60 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.60. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $24.47.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.14 million. Equities analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Avid Technology by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,365,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,535,000 after buying an additional 276,694 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Avid Technology by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after buying an additional 12,508 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Avid Technology by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 70,430 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in Avid Technology by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 246,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 43,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avid Technology by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 228,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 68,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVID shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Avid Technology from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

