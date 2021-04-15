$192.60 Million in Sales Expected for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to report sales of $192.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $205.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $174.36 million. Dine Brands Global reported sales of $206.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year sales of $825.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $795.17 million to $852.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $871.68 million, with estimates ranging from $770.88 million to $907.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.49 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share.

DIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. MKM Partners upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $86,330.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,045 shares in the company, valued at $953,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $91,548.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,068.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,113 shares of company stock worth $1,206,301. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,610,000 after purchasing an additional 58,366 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,411,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 207,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after purchasing an additional 12,263 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 102,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,416,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIN traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.53. The company had a trading volume of 326,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,400. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $95.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.10.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

