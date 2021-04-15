$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) will announce sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. Spectrum Brands reported sales of $937.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full year sales of $4.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Spectrum Brands.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.36. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

NYSE:SPB traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.83. 198,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $34.54 and a 52-week high of $92.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spectrum Brands (SPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.