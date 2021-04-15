Zacks: Analysts Expect Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Gates Industrial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.31. Gates Industrial reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gates Industrial will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.25 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gates Industrial.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $794.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. Gates Industrial’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on GTES. Citigroup raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $364,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in Gates Industrial by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Gates Industrial by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gates Industrial in the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.09. 809,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.12 and a beta of 1.87. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $18.22.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gates Industrial (GTES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.