KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KT Co. (NYSE:KT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,170,000 shares, an increase of 211.4% from the March 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

KT traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.73. 896,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.98. KT has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

KT (NYSE:KT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that KT will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of KT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in KT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,401,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in KT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in KT by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 14,854 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in KT by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,665,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,398,000 after buying an additional 98,857 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in KT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.

