Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Short Interest Up 200.0% in March

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Friedman Industries stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,704. Friedman Industries has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.65. The firm has a market cap of $55.94 million, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $28.50 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Friedman Industries stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management owned about 0.06% of Friedman Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period. 32.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils.

