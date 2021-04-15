GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Major Shareholder Purchases $2,034,626.30 in Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 46,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,034,626.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GMS alerts:

On Tuesday, April 13th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 50,000 shares of GMS stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,140,000.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 80,000 shares of GMS stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,184,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 144,800 shares of GMS stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,331,536.00.

NYSE GMS traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.15. 198,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,891. GMS Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $44.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 78.84 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $751.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.42 million. GMS had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 18.50%. GMS’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in GMS by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after buying an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,724,000 after purchasing an additional 283,837 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 632,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 263,894 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,783,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 685,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,893,000 after purchasing an additional 88,320 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GMS. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The Geographic Divisions segment comprises the Central, Midwest, Northeast, Southern, Southeast, Western, and Canada.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.