Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Insider Sells $398,310.00 in Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $398,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,888.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Keith Breinlinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $449,047.50.

On Monday, March 1st, Keith Breinlinger sold 13,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $816,597.50.

NASDAQ BLI traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $49.07. The company had a trading volume of 320,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,851. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.03 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a current ratio of 11.41.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.84 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLI. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

