BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Insider Sells $1,145,800.00 in Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.58, for a total value of $1,145,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Therese Tucker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 6th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $1,124,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $1,013,900.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $1,123,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total value of $5,623,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL traded up $2.66 on Thursday, hitting $118.70. 669,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,109. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $154.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.65. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -172.03 and a beta of 0.95.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BL. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 372.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackLine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.10.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

