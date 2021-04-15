Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Jennifer C. Haas Sells 4,676 Shares

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 4,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $127,841.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,566.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

LEVI traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $27.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,926,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,068. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average is $20.23.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,226,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 298.6% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,463,489 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $29,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,321 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6,571.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,626 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $16,076,000 after purchasing an additional 788,626 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,401,097 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $28,134,000 after purchasing an additional 658,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,917,000. 12.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.27.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

