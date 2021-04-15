Insider Buying: NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) CEO Acquires 1,689,189 Shares of Stock

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) CEO Patrick Soon-Shiong bought 1,689,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NantHealth stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.61. The stock had a trading volume of 299,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,578. NantHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.83.
NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NantHealth, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.
About NantHealth
NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States and internationally. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.
Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.