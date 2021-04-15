Insider Buying: NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) CEO Acquires 1,689,189 Shares of Stock

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) CEO Patrick Soon-Shiong bought 1,689,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NantHealth stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.61. The stock had a trading volume of 299,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,578. NantHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.83.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NantHealth, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in NantHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in NantHealth by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 12,856 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in NantHealth by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NantHealth by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States and internationally. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

