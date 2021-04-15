Axis DeFi (AXIS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $130,666.00

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 15th. Axis DeFi has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $130,666.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axis DeFi coin can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00000933 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axis DeFi Coin Profile

Axis DeFi (AXIS) is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Buying and Selling Axis DeFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axis DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axis DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

