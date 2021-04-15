Brokerages Anticipate Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exagen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Exagen reported earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exagen will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.95) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Exagen.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 39.49% and a negative return on equity of 29.10%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Exagen in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

XGN traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.42. 60,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,066. The company has a market cap of $220.71 million and a PE ratio of -1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.68. Exagen has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In related news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $800,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,292 shares of company stock worth $1,799,842 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XGN. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen in the first quarter valued at about $1,871,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Exagen by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exagen by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Exagen by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 38,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

