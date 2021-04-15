$6.81 EPS Expected for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) This Quarter

Analysts expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to post $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Intuit’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.85 and the lowest is $6.74. Intuit reported earnings of $4.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year earnings of $8.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.29 to $8.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $10.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.68.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Intuit by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in Intuit by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 108,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Intuit by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 18.3% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTU traded up $6.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $417.56. 914,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $391.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.19. Intuit has a 52-week low of $246.42 and a 52-week high of $423.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

