Enzyme Finance Reaches Market Cap of $59.51 Million (MLN)

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Enzyme Finance has a market capitalization of $59.51 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enzyme Finance coin can currently be bought for $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Enzyme Finance has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00068340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00019812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $475.88 or 0.00750908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00089009 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00033640 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,748.08 or 0.05914224 BTC.

Enzyme Finance Profile

Enzyme Finance (MLN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enzyme Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

