PumaPay (PMA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.00 Million

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded up 20.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 15th. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $15.07 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PumaPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PumaPay has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PumaPay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00068340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00019812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.88 or 0.00750908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00089009 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00033640 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,748.08 or 0.05914224 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay (PMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,271,432,231 coins. The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PMAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.