Bytecoin (BCN) Trading 19.8% Lower Over Last Week

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $158.65 million and approximately $416,905.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.90 or 0.00542645 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002275 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 828.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

