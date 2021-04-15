Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $3.75 to $4.25. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Advantage Oil & Gas traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.73, with a volume of 51684 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

AAVVF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering raised Advantage Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advantage Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.03.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $512.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.83.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.66 million for the quarter. Advantage Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 133.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

