HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY) Short Interest Down 42.9% in March

HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of HG stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 9,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,550. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $0.60. HG has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $0.72.

HG Company Profile

HG Holdings, Inc, through its interest in HC Government Realty Trust, Inc, owns and operates real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates a portfolio of 20 single-tenant properties leased for the occupancy by federal agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Social Security Administration, and the Department of Transportation.

