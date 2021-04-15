Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Short Interest Down 58.5% in March

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 58.5% from the March 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGAN traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.80. 3,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,269. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.38. Transphorm has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Transphorm will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Transphorm in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transphorm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th.

Transphorm, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles.

