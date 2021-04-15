Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Decreased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.7% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $30.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,272.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,444. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,205.00 and a 1-year high of $2,273.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,089.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,841.34.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,151.57.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

