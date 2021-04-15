EVRAZ plc Plans Dividend of $0.20 (LON:EVR)

EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

EVR traded down GBX 10.80 ($0.14) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 614 ($8.02). The stock had a trading volume of 2,447,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,511. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 571.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 470.68. EVRAZ has a 1 year low of GBX 225.50 ($2.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 650 ($8.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 535.22. The stock has a market cap of £8.95 billion and a PE ratio of 14.47.

EVR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EVRAZ to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EVRAZ from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; various coking coal blends, including hard, semi-hard, and semi-soft; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

