Keep Network Market Cap Reaches $382.25 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Keep Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001196 BTC on exchanges. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $382.25 million and $3.77 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00068470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00019872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.86 or 0.00744070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00089037 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 44.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,813.21 or 0.06013046 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00033583 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network (CRYPTO:KEEP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 503,992,459 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official website is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

