Qtum Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $791.17 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $17.46 or 0.00027534 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $1.72 billion and approximately $791.17 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000160 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,321,332 coins and its circulating supply is 98,287,529 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.