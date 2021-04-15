Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $327.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) will announce sales of $327.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Conn’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $322.50 million and the highest is $331.82 million. Conn’s posted sales of $317.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $367.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.10 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

CONN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Conn’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

NASDAQ CONN traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $21.01. The stock had a trading volume of 476,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,718. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. Conn’s has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $615.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 2.59.

In related news, Director Douglas H. Martin sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $63,581.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $416,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Conn’s during the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s in the third quarter worth about $156,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

