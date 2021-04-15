SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 906.50 ($11.84).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

LON:SGRO traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 982.80 ($12.84). 1,647,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218,532. The company has a market capitalization of £11.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 927.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 936.43. SEGRO has a twelve month low of GBX 770.20 ($10.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 998.20 ($13.04).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a GBX 15.20 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $6.90. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.17%.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

