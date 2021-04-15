$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) will post $1.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted sales of $891.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year sales of $5.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.69. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TME. 86 Research lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 319,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 31,260 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,989,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 773,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,430,000 after acquiring an additional 72,722 shares during the period.

Shares of TME traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.99. 29,996,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,602,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.47. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

