Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,600 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the March 15th total of 172,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 705,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ENGMF traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,411. Enthusiast Gaming has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.87.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ENGMF. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $8.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, events, and eSports businesses worldwide. The company's digital media platform includes 100+ gaming related websites and 900 YouTube channels. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo; and hosts other gaming events.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.