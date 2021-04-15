First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Short Interest Down 47.1% in March

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the March 15th total of 134,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ QQEW traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,148. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 52 week low of $66.54 and a 52 week high of $109.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.64.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.