Short Interest in I-Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMAHF) Declines By 48.3%

I-Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMAHF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 48.3% from the March 15th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of I-Minerals stock remained flat at $$0.04 on Thursday. I-Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.

About I-Minerals

I-Minerals Inc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It develops quartz, potassium feldspar, halloysite, kaolinite, and metakaolin deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Helmer-Bovill property comprising 11 mineral leases that covers an area of approximately 5,140.64 acres located in northwest of Bovill, Latah County, Idaho.

