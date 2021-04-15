Brokerages Anticipate National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to report earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.65. National Retail Properties reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NNN shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Monday, February 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

NYSE NNN traded up $1.29 on Thursday, reaching $46.01. 1,313,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

In other news, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,000.00. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $1,521,733.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 547,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,290,785.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,907 shares of company stock worth $4,049,339. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in National Retail Properties by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

