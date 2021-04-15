Zacks: Analysts Expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Will Post Earnings of -$1.77 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will post earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.66). Live Nation Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.94) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 88.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($3.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.34) to ($1.98). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $1.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.15 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%.

LYV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 73,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $6,648,948.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 225,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,321,287.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $7,803,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 915,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,067,594.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,369 shares of company stock worth $37,596,584 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LYV traded down $1.80 on Thursday, reaching $80.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,302,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,169. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

