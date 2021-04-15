SharedStake (SGT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.55 Million

SharedStake (CURRENCY:SGT) traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. SharedStake has a total market capitalization of $3.78 million and $1.55 million worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SharedStake coin can now be bought for approximately $25.19 or 0.00039764 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SharedStake has traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00069486 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.29 or 0.00270358 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $476.19 or 0.00751608 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00023579 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,109.09 or 0.99610997 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $541.81 or 0.00855185 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SharedStake Coin Profile

SharedStake was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

Buying and Selling SharedStake

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SharedStake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SharedStake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SharedStake using one of the exchanges listed above.

