$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) will post $1.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies reported sales of $895.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.94 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.09.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 343,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,427,000 after acquiring an additional 192,147 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 121,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after acquiring an additional 23,110 shares during the period. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KEYS stock traded up $1.85 on Friday, reaching $145.27. The company had a trading volume of 997,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,757. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.78 and a 200-day moving average of $129.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

