Vivid Coin One Day Volume Tops $42.00 (VIVID)

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded 123.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 15th. In the last week, Vivid Coin has traded up 142% against the U.S. dollar. Vivid Coin has a total market capitalization of $32,262.49 and approximately $42.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vivid Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00068530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.30 or 0.00270840 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $471.92 or 0.00741816 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,474.40 or 0.99775268 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00023462 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $543.30 or 0.00854016 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Vivid Coin

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 7,910,746 coins and its circulating supply is 7,697,539 coins. The Reddit community for Vivid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/vividtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vivid Coin’s official website is vividcoin.app . Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vivid Coin’s official message board is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media

According to CryptoCompare, “Vivid AR Portfolio is a 2D and 3D Augmented Reality Cryptocurrency Portfolio management platform.In future updates, the user's will be able to store their Vivid Coins, publish trading focused content in the News Feed, and vote on their favorite content using their stored Coins. “

Buying and Selling Vivid Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vivid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vivid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

