First Bank & Trust Acquires 8 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,928,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,632,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,151.57.

Alphabet stock traded up $28.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,269.97. 18,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,444. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,205.00 and a 52-week high of $2,273.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,089.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,841.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

