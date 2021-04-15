NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) Short Interest Up 148.3% in March

NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 347,800 shares, a growth of 148.3% from the March 15th total of 140,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGAC. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $11,107,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $5,035,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $5,035,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $5,015,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $4,988,000.

Shares of NGAC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.90. 741,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,872. NextGen Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41.

NextGen Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

