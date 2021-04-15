One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a drop of 65.4% from the March 15th total of 212,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 605,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other news, VP James M. Reardon sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $589,000.00. Also, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 21,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $132,040.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 16,752 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

OSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. One Stop Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.94.

OSS stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,396. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. One Stop Systems has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $90.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.53 and a beta of 2.10.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that One Stop Systems will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

